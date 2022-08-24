Pooja Hegde is a vintage beauty in NEW monochromatic PIC; Fans are smitten

Pooja Hegde is a popular actress in the entertainment industry. She has made a mark for herself in the industry with her talent. She has worked in movies such as Radhe Shyam, Beast, Housefull 4, and others. Pooja Hegde enjoys a massive fan following and her fans wait for her photographs to come out in the public domain.

Speaking of which, just a while back, the actress shared a beautiful monochromatic photo on Instagram. She looked a perfect vintage in a large white hat. As soon as she posted the photo, her fans rushed to drop sweet comments in the comment section. A fan wrote, "You are looking beautiful". Another user commented, "Very nice".

Check Pooja Hegde's photo here:

A few weeks back, Pooja went on a vacation to New York and filled social media with some drool-worthy photos. She shared some photos as she took a stroll in New York and turned the streets of the city into a runway and put her best fashion feet forward.

On the work front, Pooja will soon star alongside Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda in the pan-India flick, Jana Gana Mana. The Beast actress will be seen as the leading lady in the film. Apart from this, Pooja Hegde will also play the female lead in Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB28. This untitled drama will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Speaking about her Bollywood career, Pooja has Bhaijaan, previously known as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan in her kitty. Her Bollywood lineup further includes Rohit Shetty's directorial Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh.

