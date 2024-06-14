Poonam Dhillon confirms Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reports, says 'Boht pyara invite bheja hai'

Rumors of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding are spreading like wildfire. From the date to the venue and guests list, everything is being reported, making their fans restless to know more details about it.

After Shatrughan Sinha opened up about the wedding, senior actress Poonam Dhillon confirmed receiving the wedding card of the soon-to-be-married couple. Read on!

Poonam Dhillon says she received ‘pyara’ wedding invite from Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have stayed tight-lipped about their alleged wedding later this month. However, actress Poonam Dhillon has confirmed the rumors to Instant Bollywood. While talking to the publication, she wished the Dabangg actress for her impending wedding.

The senior star also said, “Boht pyara invite bheja hai usne. I have known her since she was a little girl, uski poori journey dekhi hai toh bhagwaan kare boht khush rahe. She is a lovely, warm, very loving girl toh I wish her all the joy and happiness. (She has sent a very beautiful invite. I have known her since she was a little girl and have seen her entire journey. So, I wish her all the happiness.)”

She even requested Zaheer Iqbal to keep Sonakshi happy. “Please keep her happy Zaheer, yaad rakhna, boht pyaari bachi hai. Boht precious hai hum sab ko. (Remember this: she is a very sweet girl. She is precious to all of us.)”

Advertisement

Shatrughan Sinha opens up on Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding

Speaking to the Bombay Times, Shatrughan Sinha expressed his joy at how far his daughter has come. Talking about her wedding, the actor-politician said, “Ek hi to beti hai meri. (I have only one daughter) I am neither confirming nor denying her wedding news. Time will tell. She will always have my blessings.”

While talking to Hindustan Times, Sarvesh Goel, who is producing Sonakshi and Zaheer’s upcoming movie Tu Hai Meri Kiran, stated that he’s unaware of the duo’s wedding. However, he said that he wanted the actors to complete the shoot and wrap up the project, but the team was unable to get the dates from both of them.

Reports have it that the much-in-love couple will be getting married on June 23 in Mumbai in the presence of their family and loved ones.

ALSO READ: Shatrughan Sinha breaks silence on Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal wedding: ‘Neither confirming nor denying’