Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma to make her Bollywood debut with Sunny Doel's son Rajveer

Veteran actor Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma Dhillon is on cloud nine today as she is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Sunny Doel's son Rajveer Deol. The film will be filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s son – Avnish S. Barjatya’s directorial debut and will also be Sooraj Barjatya’s production house, Rajshri Productions. The film will also mark Rajveer's debut in the industry.

Paloma's debut was announced by the banner on its official social media page, with the caption: "Rajshri Productions is proud to announce Paloma opposite Rajveer Deol in Rajshri's next, helmed by Avnish Barjatya. A memorable journey begins! #PalomaThakeriaDhilllon #RajveerDeol #AvnishBarjatya #SoorajBarjatya @poonamdhillon #AshokThakeria #AnmolThakeriaDhillon." Paloma re-shared the post and expressing her excitement, she wrote: "Pinch me!!!"

Check out Paloma Dhillon's debut annoucement:

Soon after, Paloma's friends congratulated her in the comments section. Tara Sutaria wrote: "Yaaayy finally! And gorgeous as ever." Shanaya Kapoor wrote: "prettiest ever. Congratulations." Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Abhimanyu Dassani, Prateik Babbar, Akansha Kapoor, and many others also poured in love.

Paloma's mother-actor Poonam Dhillon also congratulated her daughter and wrote: "Congratulations Darling @palomathakeriadhillon on your superb launch with the most prestigious @rajshrifilms #sooraj barjatya @avnish.barjatya. Your amazing hard work, commitment, talent is rewarded with this beautiful launch. God Bless you with super success & may you shine in all you do. Love you!! So proud of you."

Earlier, director Avnish Barjatya spoke about Paloma and Rajveer's performance in the film and told Bollywood Hungama: “Paloma is a powerful performer and has tremendous screen presence, she is the perfect fit for my character. Her immense work ethic and enthusiasm make it so exciting to be working with her every day. Paloma and Rajveer share great chemistry together on screen and play off each other really well. They have both seamlessly blended into their roles," he said.

It is set to go on floors in July, this year, in Mumbai. Reportedly, the story is a coming-of-age love story that is set to explore modern relationships set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding.

