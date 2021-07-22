Poonam Pandey on 2019 Criminal Case against Raj Kundra: I was threatened and forced to sign a contract

After ’s husband Raj Kundra got booked by Mumbai Police for his involvement in the publication of adult films, Poonam Panday went on to shed light on her ordeal. Talking about the criminal case that she filed against Raj Kundra and his associates, Poonam revealed that she wasn’t allowed to terminate her contract. According to her, she was exploited by Raj Kundra to such an extent that her private contact information was leaked online.

Speaking to The Times of India, Poonam said, “I was threatened and forced to sign a contract which stated — I have to shoot, pose and look a certain way according to their will or else, they’d leak all of my personal stuff. When I wasn’t in favour of signing and decided to terminate the contract, they leaked my personal mobile number along with messages like, ‘Call me now, I will strip for you’ on the app”.

Poonam’s contact information was reportedly leaked on one of the digital applications that Raj has been taken into custody for. Pandey further explained that she felt scared at the time as she began receiving explicit calls in massive numbers. “I still remember, after that, I started receiving calls from all over, not in dozens but thousands, at odd hours, asking me for explicit services. People started sending me pornographic images and videos. I even left my home in fear that something bad will happen to me. It felt so scary,” said Poonam.

During the same interaction, Pandey also urged every girl who had been a victim in the heinous racket to come forward and speak up. She continued, "Despite being warned by my lawyers, I am giving this statement — If Raj Kundra can do this heinous crime with me--I am still a known personality--then imagine the kind of trouble he must have caused for the mass people too. How and where do we stop this? It’s really impossible to judge. Hence, I am urging every person, specially every girl out there to raise their voice and speak up, if they are going through something similar too.”

Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai police on Monday night for his alleged involvement in the publication of adult films via online applications. Deemed as the key conspirator in the ongoing case, Raj was produced before the Esplanade Court on Tuesday afternoon, where he was sent into judicial custody till July 23.

