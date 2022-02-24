Poonam Pandey on accusing Sam Bombay of assault: 'No woman wants to go through such incidents'

In November 2021, actor Poonam Pandey's estranged husband Sam Bombay was reportedly arrested after the actress filed a complaint against him for assaulting her. Poonam was reportedly hospitalised after lodging the complaint. The official Twitter handle of ANI had shared the statement of Mumbai Police in a tweet that read, “Actress Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay was arrested yesterday in Mumbai after the actress complained that he assaulted her. Poonam Pandey was admitted to a hospital: Mumbai Police”. Now, in the latest interview, Poonam opened up about her decision to file a complaint against Sam.

In a recent interview with The Times of India, Poonam expressed, “No woman wants to go through such incidents. I married him but then that happened and it was unfortunate.” She emphasised that it is not as silly or funny as it sounds. She added that she is single right now and not looking for anyone. It was on July 27, 2020, when Poonam announced her engagement with Sam by sharing a picture on her social media platform. However, just days after their marriage, Poonam accused him of beating her up.

For the unversed, Poonam Pandey had lodged a complaint against Sam’s abuse once before as well. Poonam Pandey had filed a complaint in Goa just days after their wedding in 2020, alleging that Sam had groped, intimidated, and abused her. Pandey was apparently filming at Canacona village in South Goa at the time of the incident. The Goa police arrested Sam Bombay after receiving the complaint, but he was reportedly released on bail the next day.

