Poonam Pandey decides to end marriage with Sam Bombay: I prefer being single than in an abusive relationship

Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay was arrested recently on charges of assaulting her. The actress narrates the incident in a recent interview.

It was only the other day that Poonam Pandey tied the knot with her beau Sam Bombay. The actress, who is known for her bold pictures, also gave glimpses of her D day on social media. However, what followed was a piece of news that shocked everyone. After three weeks of their marriage, Pandey filed a case of assault against her husband that landed him in jail. The cops arrested him in Goa on Monday, but he was released on bail later.

Both Poonam and Sam had gone to Goa for some shoot. The Nasha actress has narrated the entire incident now. She has stated that both of them had an argument post which Sam began hitting her. He reportedly also choked her and punched her face. Not only that, but he pulled her hair and banged her head against the corner of the bed. Poonam has further said that he reportedly knelt on her body and assaulted her. However, she was able to break free later.

According to Poonam, the hotel staff called the cops, who then arrested Sam. The actress has revealed that her three-year relationship with Sam has always been an abusive one. She even goes on to say that she has been to the hospitals on several occasions. Poonam quotes, “I put up with the abusive relationship because I believed that we loved each other.” She then states that they got married hoping things would be better. However, the actress has now decided to end her marriage stating that she would prefer to be single rather than be in an abusive relationship. The actress adds that it’s not a good idea to return to a person who has beaten someone up like an animal.

Also Read: Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay arrested on charges of assaulting her post their wedding

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×