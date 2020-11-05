Poonam Pandey detained by Goa Police over obscene video shooting in the city

A day after a complaint was filed against Poonam Panday for shooting a controversial video in Goa, the actress was detained by the cops from a five star hotel in the city.

Poonam Pandey and controversies go hand in hand. The actress, who is known for her bold avatar on and off the screen, recently landed in troubled after a complaint was filed against Poonam Pandey for allegedly shooting an obscene video in Goa city. According to media reports, the Women’s Wing of the Goa Forward Party had filed an FIR against her for shooting a controversial video at a restricted dam site in South Goa. While the news grabbed a lot of attention, as per a recent update int eh matter, Poonam has now been detained by the Goa Police.

According to media reports, the actress was "detained for questioning" for allegedly trespassing into a government property and shooting a controversial video in the city. It was reported that Poonam was detained by Calangute police team from a five star hotel in North Goa and was later handed over to the Canacona police. Meanwhile, two policemen have also been suspended in the matter after several residents of the Canacona town alleged misuse of government permits for the shoot and demanded action against police officials for allegedly providing protection to Poonam and her team.

To recall, the Nasha actress had recently made the headlines after she had accused her husband Sam Bombay for allegedly assaulting her days after their wedding. However, the couple had reconciled later. Talking about the same, Poonam stated, “Everything is sorted. We are back together. Which shaadi (marriage) does not have its ups and downs?”

Credits :PTI

