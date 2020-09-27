Poonam Pandey RECONCILES with Sam Bombay after assault allegations: Which marriage doesn't have ups and downs?

Poonam Pandey and husband Sam Bombay are back together. Yes, the duo have patched up after recently Poonam pressed charges against Sam for molesting and threatening her. Read on.

Poonam Pandey recently grabbed headlines for trouble in her paradise with husband Sam Bombay. Earlier this week, the model-actress pressed charges of domestic violence against her. She had filed a complaint against Sam for allegedly assaulting and molesting her. Following this, the Goa police had also arrested Sam. However, the latest news has it that Poonam and Sam are back together.

Yes, the couple has reconciled after a week of their ugly fight. Last late evening, Sam took to his Instagram handle to posted a picture with Poonam from their wedding and sparked rumours of their patch-up. Now, hours after the post, both Poonam and Sam have confirmed that they are back together. Yes, the couple reunited, and they've sorted their differences. Admitting the news of their patch up, Poonam told the Times of India that she is 'very happy' about them getting back together. The duo is now pumped up to start afresh.

Take a look at Sam's recent post with Poonam here:

Talking to TOI, Poonam revealed that they are trying to iron out things and have more or less sorted it all out. Sam also seconded Poonam's views and said that 'Everything is sorted.' He further added that things got blown out of proportion, and it got distorted. Reiterating that they have reconciled, Poonam said, 'We are back together.'

She further added that they both are very much in love with each other. 'We are madly in love.' She also asked, 'Which shaadi (marriage) does not have its ups and downs?' When asked if their families became their mediators. Poonam replied saying that families are important. But they tackled it by their own selves.

Lastly, Sam revealed that they will be back in Mumbai soon from Goa. Poonam rejoiced, 'I am feeling very, very happy.'

Poonam and Sam got married earlier this month (September) and had shared pictures from their wedding on social media. Though deleted their wedding photos from this Instagram handle post their feud, Poonam still had some pictures with Sam, who is a 46-year-film director.

