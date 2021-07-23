Poonam Pandey reveals being blackmailed to join Raj Kundra’s app: It was like do it or suffer the consequences

Post Raj Kundra’s arrest, Poonam Pandey reveals being allegedly exploited by the business maverick to sign a contract for one of his digital applications. The model previously filed a criminal case against Raj Kundra and his associates for fraud and leaking her private information. Now, in a recent interview with Bombay Times, Poonam elaborated on how she was dragged into doing something that she didn’t agree with. The model shared that she wrote several emails Raj Kundra but it was of no use.

“I remember writing emails to those associated with Armsprime (a company that created apps for celebrities), including Raj Kundra, regarding the theft of my content and invading my personal space just to make a few bucks. That was unacceptable. I had written them emails to stop using my content on their app even after I terminated my contract with them. I told them specifically that what they were doing amounted to fraud and theft. The reply I got from them was that we welcome your legal action, and this reply was from Raj Kundra himself,” said Poonam.

Further on she also detailed about trying to refuse the contract, “When I signed an MOU with them, which lasted for a month, it became clear that they were cheating and were extremely unprofessional. I terminated my contract with immediate effect. Getting into a professional collaboration with these people was the biggest mistake I made in my life. They are frauds. My life became an open book. I went through another level of trauma. I cursed myself for sharing my passwords and credentials with their team. When we reached out to Raj’s team, we were told that we won’t be paid until I signed a contract with them and started working with them again. I flatly refused”.

However, Poonam ended up being threatened by Raj’s firm. “I wanted to terminate any and all association with Armsprime. I wanted the app they had created in my name, taken off the internet. Shortly after, I was approached by Raj Kundra personally to be a part of another app — by the name of ‘HotShots’. It was 100% pure blackmail. It was like — Do this or suffer the consequences. On my refusal, my private mobile numbers were leaked on the internet on the aforementioned app.”

Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai police on Monday night for his alleged involvement in the publication of adult films via online applications. Deemed as the key conspirator in the ongoing case, Raj was produced before the Esplanade Court on Tuesday afternoon, where he was sent into judicial custody till July 23.

