Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay arrested after actress accuses him of assault: Report

On Monday evening, actor Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay was reportedly arrested by the Mumbai Police after his wife filed a complaint against him. As per ANI, the actress accused her husband of assaulting her. Poonam Pandey was reportedly hospitalised after lodging the complaint.

The official Twitter handle of ANI shared the statement of Mumbai Police in a tweet that read, “Maharashtra | Actress Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay was arrested yesterday in Mumbai after the actress complained that he assaulted her. Poonam Pandey was admitted to a hospital: Mumbai Police”. The cops are currently investigating the matter and nothing much about the altercation between Poonam and Sam is known yet.

For those unaware, this isn’t the first time when Poonam Pandey has accused her husband of assaulting her. Just days after their wedding last year, Poonam Pandey filed a complaint in Goa claiming that Sam had allegedly molested, threatened and assaulted her. The incident took place in Canacona village in South Goa where Pandey was reportedly shooting for a film. Following the complaint, Sam Bombay was booked by the Goa police but was reportedly released on bail the very next day. At the time, Poonam had said that she was going to end her marriage.

It was on July 27, 2020, when Poonam announced her engagement with Sam by sharing a picture on her social media platform. The Model-turned-actor Poonam Pandey then tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend in a private ceremony on September 10. The internet sensation made the news official by adding their wedding pictures on Instagram which created quite a buzz online. However, just several days later Poonam alleged that his husband molested her.

