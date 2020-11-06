Poonam Pandey & Sam Bombay granted bail post getting arrested for shooting obscene video: Report

The Goa police arrested Poonam Pandey and her husband Sam Bombay on Thursday. The actress has been accused of trespassing government property and shooting an obscene video.

Poonam Pandey has been creating a lot of buzz in the media for the past few days but that’s for all the wrong reasons. The actress and her husband Sam Bombay were arrested in Goa on Thursday for allegedly shooting an obscene video at South Goa’s Canacona town. That happened after the Women’s Wing of the Goa Forward Party filed an FIR against Pandey earlier for shooting the video on the restricted site that is reportedly also a government property.

Now, as per the latest reports, both of them have been granted bail on a bond of Rs 20,000 each. They were reportedly released on the day of their arrested itself in Canacona. However, that comes with a few conditions that Poonam Pandey and Sam have to oblige with for some time. They cannot leave Goa without the court’s permission and have to report to the police station after every six days. The actress had earlier sneaked into the restricted area for shooting on October 31.

Meanwhile, Therron D’Costa, additional charge of Canacona police station, has stated that the couple will be detained until they pose the bail amount. Meanwhile, Poonam and Sam Bombay were preparing to leave Goa on Thursday but were detained by the police on the aforementioned charges. The two of them were reportedly staying at a five-star hotel in Calangute. SP Pankaj Kumar Singh has said that the police arrested the couple after having interrogated them in the matter.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further updates.

Also Read: Poonam Pandey detained by Goa Police over obscene video shooting in the city

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×