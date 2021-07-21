Poonam Pandey sympathises with Shilpa Shetty amid Raj Kundra’s arrest: I refuse to highlight my trauma

In a shocking turn of events, business maverick Raj Kundra was taken into custody by Mumbai police for his alleged involvement in the publication of adult films via online applications. The husband of actress is deemed as the key conspirator in the ongoing case. Amidst this, Poonam Pandey, who previously filed a criminal case against the elite businessman, has now refused to talk about her own trauma. Instead, in this perilous situation, Poonam sympathised with Shilpa Shetty.

Speaking to the Times of India, Poonam opined, “At this moment my heart goes out to Shilpa Shetty & her kids. I can’t imagine what she must be going through. So, I refuse to use this opportunity to highlight my trauma.” During the same interaction, she also refused to speak about the criminal case that Poonam filed against Raj Kundra and his associates.

“The only thing I’ll add is that I have filed a police complaint in 2019 against Raj Kundra and subsequently registered a case at the honourable high court of Bombay against him for fraud & theft. This matter is sub judice, hence I would prefer to limit my statements. Also, I have full faith in our police & the judicial process” Poonam added.

Talking about the investigation, the businessman, on Tuesday afternoon, was produced before the Esplanade Court and has been placed under police custody. He is facing charges under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292, and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

