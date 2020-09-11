Poonam Pandey ties the knot with beau Sam Bombay; Says ‘Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you’

Poonam Pandey, who has married her fiancé Sam Bombay lately, has shared beautiful pictures from her wedding day on social media.

Poonam Pandey is one of the Bollywood actresses who never fails to make the headlines for her bold pictures and stunning beauty. However, the actress has been grabbing attention for a different reason. The Nasha actress has tied the knot with her beau Sam Bombay. The new bride shared the big news on Instagram as she shared stunning pictures from her D Day wherein she was seen posing with husband Sam and we can't get enough of their sizzling equation.

For her wedding day, Poonam ditched the traditional red colour and opted for a royal blue coloured lehenga with heavy floral embroidery. She paired it with a baby pink coloured dupatta with heavily embroidered corners and dazzling bridal jewellery. On the other hand, the groom complimented the bride in his royal blue coloured outfit with golden embroidery. Poonam captioned the image as, "Here's looking forward to seven lifetimes with you."

In another picture, the newlyweds were seen sharing a candid moment post their wedding rituals wherein Poonam was spotted in a ghoonghat. The lady captioned it with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Poonam Pandey's wedding pics:

Meanwhile, groom Sam had also shared a beautiful picture with Poonam on his Instagram account which was apparently from the actress' mehendi ceremony. In the pictures, Poonam wore a pastel green lehenga with a full size jacket and was seen flaunting her mehendi.

To note, Sam and Poonam had announced their engagement in July this year with a caption, 'We finally did it!"

Credits :Instagram

