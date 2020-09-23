  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay arrested on charges of assaulting her post their wedding

The news report further goes on to add that late Monday night a police complaint was filed by Poonam Pandey against Sam for molesting and threatening her with consequences.
9848 reads Mumbai
Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay arrested on charges of assaulting herPoonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay arrested on charges of assaulting her post their wedding
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As per a news report by Hindustan Times, model and actress Poonam Pandey has filed a police complaint in Goa's Canacona police station. The news report, Poonam Pandey was assaulted by her husband Sam Bombay at Canacona village where the couple was. The news report further goes on to add that late Monday night a police complaint was filed by Poonam Pandey against Sam for molesting and threatening her with consequences. According to a news report by PTI, Inspector Tukaram Chavan of Canacona police station stated that Sam Bombay was arrested after Poonam Pandey's complaint was filed. 

Furthermore, Tukaram Chavan of Canacona police station also mentioned that the model and actress has to undergo medical tests. This incident has occurred days after Poonam Pandey tied the knot with boyfriend Sam Bombay in a low key ceremony at their home in Bandra. The duo's wedding was attended by family and close friends, state the news reports. Poonam Pandey reportedly got married to her boyfriend, Sam Bombay after they had spent nearly two years in a live-in relationship.

The couple had tied the knot on September 1. The model cum actress had shared a photo from their intimate wedding ceremony on her Instagram profile. The actress wrote in her post, "Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you.” The news report of Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay assaulting and threatening her has come as a shocker to the model cum actress' fans and followers. 

(ALSO READ: Poonam Pandey files a legal case against Raj Kundra and his associates; Read details)

Credits :hindustan times

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara Sutaria’s stylist Meagan Concessio on styling Tara, Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor, Diet Sabya and more
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement