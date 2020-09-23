Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay arrested on charges of assaulting her post their wedding

The news report further goes on to add that late Monday night a police complaint was filed by Poonam Pandey against Sam for molesting and threatening her with consequences.

As per a news report by Hindustan Times, model and actress Poonam Pandey has filed a police complaint in Goa's Canacona police station. The news report, Poonam Pandey was assaulted by her husband Sam Bombay at Canacona village where the couple was. The news report further goes on to add that late Monday night a police complaint was filed by Poonam Pandey against Sam for molesting and threatening her with consequences. According to a news report by PTI, Inspector Tukaram Chavan of Canacona police station stated that Sam Bombay was arrested after Poonam Pandey's complaint was filed.

Furthermore, Tukaram Chavan of Canacona police station also mentioned that the model and actress has to undergo medical tests. This incident has occurred days after Poonam Pandey tied the knot with boyfriend Sam Bombay in a low key ceremony at their home in Bandra. The duo's wedding was attended by family and close friends, state the news reports. Poonam Pandey reportedly got married to her boyfriend, Sam Bombay after they had spent nearly two years in a live-in relationship.

The couple had tied the knot on September 1. The model cum actress had shared a photo from their intimate wedding ceremony on her Instagram profile. The actress wrote in her post, "Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you.” The news report of Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay assaulting and threatening her has come as a shocker to the model cum actress' fans and followers.

