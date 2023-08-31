'Poori duniya ko chahiye sirf SRK': Alia Bhatt can't stop gushing over Shah Rukh Khan starring Jawan trailer

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his next film, Atlee’s Jawan. The grand audio launch event of Jawan took place in Chennai on August 30. SRK was joined by his co-stars from the film Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, and others at the event. On August 31, the highly-anticipated trailer for King Khan's Jawan has finally been dropped and fans cannot keep calm. A while ago, Alia Bhatt reacted to the Jawan trailer as she also cannot wait for the film's release.

Alia Bhatt can't stop gushing over Shah Rukh Khan starring Jawan trailer

On August 31, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram Stories and re-shared the post of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan trailer. Sharing the video, Alia went on caps as she wrote, "Aur poori duniya ko chahiye sirf SRK @iamsrk. What a fabulous fabulous trailer. 7th September is toooooooo far away."

In the Jawan trailer, there is a mention of Alia Bhatt which is unmissable. SRK was heard saying "Chahiye toh Alia Bhatt" when someone asked him what he wanted over a phone call.

Take a look:

About Jawan Trailer

The trailer of Jawan gives viewers a peek into the high-octane action sequences they can expect to see in the movie. Apart from the thrills, the movie seems to have an intense plot with some twists and turns waiting around the corner.

The trailer also features Deepika Padukone, who makes a special appearance in the film.

In the trailer, Shah Rukh is seen hijacking a metro, while Nayanthara plays the role of a police officer who is in charge of the case. Another plotline has Shah Rukh Khan as a soldier. He was also seen romancing Nayanthara in the trailer.

Meanwhile, Jawan is set to hit theatres on September 7, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen sharing the screen with Nayanthara along with Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, and Priyamani, among many others.

Jawan marks the entry of the celebrated South director Atlee Kumar into the Hindi film industry.

