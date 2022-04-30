Pop singer Taz from Stereo Nation passes away at 54

It is very sad news for the fans of the popular 90’s singer Taz from Stereo Nation, as he passed away on 29th April. The popular singer, Taz had been suffering from hernia and he was due to have surgery two years ago but it was postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. As the hernia worsened, his condition worsened, following which he was taken into a coma. News of his deteriorating health emerged in early March.

Giving everyone some hope, Taz was taken out of the coma later in March, which was a clear sign of the singer’s progression. At the time, Taz’s family released a statement thanking everyone for their well wishes.

The news of his passing away has certainly sent shockwaves around the world. People have been extending condolence on social media.

Singer Jassi Sidhu tweeted, " Just heard the heartbreaking news about @tazstereonation From my 1st ever tour alongside him in 1999 to now was always a gentleman Made pop bhangra that we all hear now decades ago & took it to the masses a pioneer Your legacy lives on in your music my brother Waheguru"

Navin Kundrra tweeted, "Shocked & saddened to hear @tazstereonation has passed away. He was a trailblazer who created a unique type of fusion and I loved his music! Thanks for the inspiration and the music Taz-it was a blessing to share the stage with you. You left us too soon Rest In Peace & Power."

The singer whose real name was Tarsem Singh Saini, was previously known as Johnny Zee. Taz shot to fame in 1989 with his album ‘Hit The Deck’. Some of his most notable tracks include “Pyar Ho Gaya”, “Nachenge Saari Raat”, and “Gallan Gorian”.