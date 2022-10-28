Popular Bollywood director Shiv Kumar Khurana passes away at 83

Veteran director Shiv Kumar Khurana, who had directed a number of films in Bollywood, passed away on Thursday at a hospital in Mumbai. He was admitted to the hospital due to age-related illnesses and later, left heavenly abode at the age of 83. For those who are unaware, some of Shiv Kumar Khurana’s best works include films like Mitti Aur Sona, Badnaam, Badkaar, Bud Naseeb, Be Aabroo, and Sone Ki Zanjeer. According to a report published in ETimes, “Shiv Kumar Khurana breathed his last at Brahmakumari Global Hospital in Bombay due to a recent age-related illness. His prayer meeting will be held today, October 28 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Four Bungalows, Andheri West, Bombay.”

He is survived by his wife, two sons, and their families. Celebrities express condolences to filmmaker Shiv Kumar Khurana Soon after this news broke out, several celebrities started dropping in their condolence messages. Television actor Vindu Dara Singh, who rose to fame in the entertainment industry after winning the third season of Bigg Boss, also paid his heartfelt tribute to Khurrana. He wrote on Twitter, “wonderful soul may god give his family the strength to bear this irreplaceable loss.” Notably, Khurrana was the director who launched Singh in the Bollywood film ‘Karan’ way back in 1994.