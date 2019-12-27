Popular singer Zubeen Garg gets condemned by Kaltia community over his comments on them

Popular singer Zubeen Garg is getting slammed by Kalita community after he said that the community should focus on being ‘Axomiya’ (Assamese) and not on having individual identities.

Popular singer Zubeen Garg, who is best known for her songs such as Ya Ali, Dil Tu Hi Bataa and Woh Bheege Pal among others is getting slammed by Kalita community after he said that the community should focus on being ‘Axomiya’ (Assamese) and not on having individual identities. And now, The All Assam Kalita Janagosthi Students’ Union (AAKJSU) have reacted over the same and said that the ‘derogatory’ remarks against the community have hurt the sentiments of the people. AAKJSU president Anupal Dutta Pathak, in a statement, said that the Kalita community was the backbone of the Assamese and their society can not stand by leaving Kalitas apart from them. The union also appealed to Garg to not make any such comments in the near future.

A few days back, during a media interaction, Zubeen said that sometimes his words get misinterpreted by the people. He said, “The people should understand me and my service as I have been in the music industry for 25 long years and have been working in every possible way to serve the Assamese people. I vow to continue to serve them." He also said that AAKJSU should not misinterpret him as he has deep respect and love for the community. He added that at such trying times, all should be unified and fight against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

