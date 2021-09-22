Porn Films Case: Breather to Gehana Vasisth from arrest by SC: Report

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted pre-arrest bail to actor Gehana Vasisth in the ongoing adult films racket case. An FIR had been filed against Gehana in a Porn Films racket that also involved Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra.

According to a report in ANI, on Wednesday, September 22nd, the Supreme Court relieved Gehana Vasisth from arrest. The bench that gave the order was headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul. It stayed the Bombay High Court order that had earlier rejected the actress’ anticipatory bail plea. After the Bombay High Court’s decision, Gehana approached the apex court and passed the order that Gehana will not be arrested in the FIR registered against her. However, it also added that she should join the investigation as and when required of her.

It should be noted here that this was the third FIR registered against Gehana. There were two other FIRs filed against her, and she been arrested and jailed for a few months in two earlier cases as well. The case was reportedly filed after the complainant alleged that Gehana Vasisth, who was allegedly directing porn films, threatened, coerced, and lured women by offering them money, to act in obscene film videos.

The complainant alleged that Gehana coerced and lured women to act in these videos which were then uploaded on a mobile application that was allegedly owned by Raj Kundra. Kundra was granted bail earlier this week.

According to the report, Gehana Vasisth has been booked under Sections 354-C (outraging modesty of a woman), 292, and 293 (sale of obscene material) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 66E, 67, 67A, (transmission of sexually explicit material) of the Information Technology Act, and provisions of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

