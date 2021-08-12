Pornography Case: Abhijit Bhomble, director in Raj Kundra's company arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch

In the latest development on the alleged pornography-related case on businessman Raj Kundra, Abhijit Bhomble has been arrested by the property cell of Mumbai Crime Branch. Abhijit Bhomble is a director in Raj Kundra’s company. Raj is accused of making and publishing pornography-related content on his app. According to ANI, an actress had filed a case against four people of Raj Kundra’s company. According to a report in News18, the actress had earlier filed an FIR in the Malvani police station against two directors and two producers of Raj’s company. The case is now in the hands of the Mumbai Crime Branch.

In a tweet posted by ANI in relation to the alleged case on Raj Kundra, it said, “Pornography matter: Abhijit Bhomble, director in businessman Raj Kundra's company arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch Property Cell. An actress had filed case against 4 people from Kundra's company. Besides Bhomble, Gehana Vashisth, Ajay Srimant & Prince Kashyap are accused in this.” Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police on July 19.

Gehana Vasisth recently mentioned that she has not spoken against anyone and has been fighting for what is right. Gehana spoke about Mumbai Police and alleged, “They have filed cases against me using the same women whose contacts I had shared with the cops as part of my cooperation in their investigation. But now, the same women have filed cases against me. I have supported the crime branch but now they are manipulating the women to turn them into victims and are filing cases against us”.

