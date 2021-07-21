Pornography case: Actress Sagarika Shona Suman accuses Raj Kundra of ‘demanding nude audition’

’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra has hit the headlines for his arrest in an alleged pornography case on Monday. According to a report in Republic World, an undated interview of actress and model Sagarika Shona Suman accusing Raj Kundra of demanding her ‘nude audition’ has come to light. The report said that Sagarika leveled a series of allegations against Raj Kundra claiming that she was offered a role in a web series produced by him.

The Republic World reported that Sagarika Shona Suman in the video claimed, “I am a model and I am working in the industry for 3-4 years. I have not done a lot of work. During the lockdown, certain things happened that I want to share. In August 2020, I got a call from Umesh Kamat ji who offered me a web series owned and produced by Raj Kundra. I asked him about Raj Kundra and he told me he is Shilpa Shetty's husband. When I joined the video call, he demanded that I give a nude audition. I was shocked and I refused. The video call had three people- one of whom had their face covered and ond one of them was Raj Kundra I think. I want that if he is involved in such things, he is arrested and such a racket is exposed.”

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police arrested Kundra in an alleged case relating to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps on Monday night. The businessman was named as the 'key conspirator' in this case by the police. A statement was released by the CP of Mumbai Police regarding the same and it read, “There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this. Investigation is in progress please.”

