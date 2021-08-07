Pornography case: Bombay HC dismisses Raj Kundra's plea challenging remand order and seeking release

No relief has come for businessman and 's husband Raj Kundra as the Bombay High Court on Saturday dismissed his and Ryan Thorpe's appeal challenging their remand to custody in porn film racket case. As per ANI, "Bombay High Court dismisses businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe's applications challenging magistrate court's remand order and seeking immediate release." Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19th and subsequently was sent into judicial custody in the adult film racket case.

As per a report in live law, Bombay HC's Justice AS Gadkari mentioned in his order dismissing Raj Kundra and Ryan's plea that the remand order was in conformity with the law. He said, "The remand to custody by the Metropolitan Magistrate is within conformity of law and does not require any interference." Post his arrest and subsequent judicial custody, Kundra had appealed against the same in the Bombay High Court. Raj Kundra's lawyers had reportedly deemed the arrest 'illegal' in their plea challenging the same.

Apart from this, Raj Kundra's bail plea application along with Ryan Thorpe is scheduled to be heard in Mumbai Sessions Court on August 10. The businessman has been in judicial custody since his arrest on July 19. Post his arrest, the Crime Branch Officials had raided his and Shilpa Shetty's Juhu residence as well where Kundra was also taken after his custody was extended.

Post Raj Kundra's arrest, Shilpa had kept away from social media. However, the actress recently broke her silence and released a statement via her social media handle. In her statement, Shilpa urged everyone to let the law take its course and demanded privacy for her family. Post her statement, Shilpa received support from close celebrity friends.

Recently, actress Sherlyn Chopra also was called in by the property cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch for questioning in the case. Sherlyn had initially claimed in a video that she was the first person to have spoken up against the adult films racket back in 2019. On Friday, the actress was questioned by the Crime Branch officials and after her questioning, she spoke to the media. Sherlyn claimed after questioning that she was asked about her and Raj Kundra's 'sambandh' and what other companies were owned by him. She said, "I want justice for all the women, artists who have been victims of this pornography racket."

