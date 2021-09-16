Pornography case: Raj Kundra ‘main facilitator’, earned millions, says report

On September 15, Mumbai Crime Branch submitted a 1500-page supplementary charge sheet in connection with the pornography case before Esplanade Court. The charge sheet was filed against Raj Kundra and others. Now, the latest reports suggest that businessman Kundra was the “main facilitator” in the pornographic content case.

A report in NDTV stated that Mumbai Police in a supplementary charge-sheet filed in court claimed that Raj Kundra along with other accused exploited young women struggling in the movie industry by filming them in obscene ways. The nearly, 1500 page charge-sheet against Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe was filed before a magistrate court by the crime branch. In addition to that, other evidence reportedly against Kundra came to light after technical analysis, witnesses’ statements and documents confiscated from his office.

Further, the report stated that the police said Kundra and Thorpe in conspiracy with the accused arrested earlier, took advantage of financially weak young women who were struggling in the film industry, and made obscene movies with them. They reportedly added that the pornographic videos were then uploaded on various websites as well as mobile applications. Further, the reports stated that the videos were sold through subscriptions and Raj Kundra "illegally" earned millions from them according to charge sheet.

Earlier today, ANI took to their Twitter handle and wrote, “Mumbai Crime Branch submitted a 1500-page supplementary chargesheet in connection with the pornography case, today, before Esplanade Court. The chargesheet has been filed against businessman and actor 's husband Raj Kundra (in file photo) and others." Raj Kundra and Thorpe were arrested in July for allegedly operating some of these portals.