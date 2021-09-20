Pornography Case: Raj Kundra’s lawyers speak on the businessman’s bail: Further custody was not required

Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra received bail in the alleged adult film case by the Mumbai court. Raj’s associate Ryan Thorpe, who was arrested along with the businessman on July 19 was also granted bail. Advocate Swapnil Ambure and Prashant Patil who represented Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe in the court spoke to ETimes about the bail plea. The advocates said, “The Court heard the bail applications of Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe today. It was strongly opposed by the prosecutor who stated that this is a serious offence and it’s against women. He claimed if granted bail, women in society would feel unsafe."

The lawyers further mentioned in the statement, “We pointed out that despite two separate attempts there was nothing which shows criminal involvement”. Ambure further added to it by saying, “We explained that celebrities have control over their apps and the company has only made those apps and maintained its functioning. The app is just a platform on which the owner i.e the celebrity and the viewer who pay for their subscription have total control and discretion. The platform is not responsible for its content."

Advocate Prashant Patil adding to this said, “Investigation was over and the charge sheet was filed and now further custody was not required. Court ruled that since the charge sheet is filed and as it had already ruled that videos in question were shot with the consent of adult women, there was no need to keep the accused behind bars."

