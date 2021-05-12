Positive Vibes Only: Amitabh Bachchan to Shilpa Shetty; Actors who spread positivity amid the pandemic

Bollywood celebrities are trying to boost the morale of the fans by sharing some positive quotes on their social handles. They even share videos where they talk about many health issues especially mental.

The situation around us is very grim and depressing currently. Deaths are being reported from all corners due to the Coronavirus. The pandemic had hit the world first-time last year and since then the situation has remained more or less the same. Amid this situation, people morale have gone down. They are sharing information about gathering oxygen cylinders through social media and trying to keep their spirit high. In fact, celebrities are also trying to share some positivity through their posts. They have been sharing motivational quotes so to uplift the spirit of people.

Right from Amitabh Bachchan to , there are celebrities who are talking about mental health issues on a large scale and even sharing information about how to deal with it. The living legend of Bollywood always shares his father and late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s poem on his Instagram. He posted a video where he was heard saying we should never give up and come together to fight against this situation. “I believe these words celebrate the spirit of the Covid warriors, our frontline workers, who, as we all know, are sacrificing so much for all of us. It is time we support them and bolster the fight against Covid. This is our fight. We can all contribute in whatever way we can. We must all come together for India.”



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) Shilpa Shetty shared a post where she speaks that it is okay to take a break from social media. The actress has always stressed mental health. “For everyone who is dealing with someone battling Covid-19, or has been helping others find the resources they need, I understand that this battle is not easy for any of us. Take some time off. You need to mentally be in a place that allows you to think on your feet and be fit enough to help others,” her post reads.

Milind Soman: The fitness enthusiast shares videos of his workouts and talks about fitness. He believes that it is up to us to understand our mental and physical weaknesses and make lifestyle and attitude choices to ensure we do not suffer due to them.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi) Siddhant Chaturvedi: The Gully Boy actor post his singing videos on his Instagram. He tries to spread awareness through his songs and also encourages fans to remain hopeful as we all will be out of this situation soon.

Ishaan Khatter: The actor shared a post in which he is climbing a mountain. But it is his caption for the post that grabbed attention. It is very thoughtful and the need of the hour. ‘We will climb every mountain that comes our way,’ the caption reads. Other celebrities are also helping people by providing oxygen cylinders at hospitals.

