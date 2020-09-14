  1. Home
Post Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput’s pal Mahesh Shetty, director Mukesh Chhabra plant saplings for SSR

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away 3 months ago on June 14 and left everyone shocked. His sister kicked off a campaign #Plants4SSR and many including Ankita Lokhande, Mahesh Shetty, Mukesh Chhabra joined in.
594819 reads Mumbai Updated: September 14, 2020 08:39 pm
It has been 3 months to the sad and tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and his fans continue to remember him fondly through old photos and memories. Recently, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a post regarding a campaign about planting saplings for the late actor and many joined in to fulfill his dream of planting many trees. A day back, Ankita Lokhande shared photos of herself planting saplings for Sushant. Now, his close pals Mahesh Shetty and Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra too remembered Sushant and did the same.

Taking to Instagram, Mukesh shared a photo of himself planting a sapling for Sushant. He remembered his ‘bhai’ in the caption and planting a sapling to fulfill SSR’s dream of planting trees. Mukesh shared the photo and wrote, “Bhai #plant4ssr #plants4ssr.” On the other hand, Mahesh Shetty, who has often remembered Sushant with old photos on social media, took to Instagram to drop a photo while planting a sapling for Sushant. 

Mahesh wrote, “Neem has been used traditionally to remove negativity and for healing. Taking baby steps but trying to do all I can to make your dreams come true bhai !!! #plant4ssr #plants4ssr #plantmoretrees.”  The filmmaker of Sushant’s final film Dil Bechara and his close friend Mahesh joined the campaign kicked off by the late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti. Ankita Lokhande also had shared the photos a day back. 

Take a look at Mahesh Shetty and Mukesh Chhabra’s photos of planting saplings for SSR:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bhai #plant4ssr #plants4ssr #

A post shared by Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@castingchhabra) on

Meanwhile, Sushant’s case investigation is currently going on by the CBI. Rhea Chakraborty, who was a named accused in KK Singh’s FIR, was arrested in the drug link to Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. She is currently in Byculla Jail. Her brother Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and others too were arrested in this connection. The actor passed away on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai. 

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 2 days ago

No matter what the cause is as long as good is done for the world people should support it. mental health is also important and it's very well known that mental health related posts were circulated and mental health issue was debated globally recently. So allow for other good whatever the cause is. Don't be a social media educated person.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Tamasha laga rakha hai

Anonymous 2 days ago

Sahi mein, pls bring more awareness to mental health, stop blaming. All this propaganda.. if you are fan, next time stop calling some one with mental issue 'Pagal', or laugh or try totake advantage. Bring a system to help people with mental health issues. Do not make it taboo...

