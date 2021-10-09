Post Aryan Khan’s arrest, Byju's halts all ads featuring Shah Rukh Khan

Aryan Khan’s arrest in the alleged drugs case has come as a big shocker for not just Shah Rukh Khan and his family but everyone in tinselvile. It was reported that the star kid was arrested last weekend during a raid by NCB at a cruise ship in Mumbai. And while Aryan has been in judicial custody ever since, his bail plea has been rejected and he has been sent to Mumbai’s Arthur Jail. And while the Khan’s are trying everything they can to get Aryan out of jail, SRK is set to have another blow.

According to the media reports, Byju’s have pulled off the ads featuring SRK at the moment pausing their association with the superstar. To note, King Khan has been the face of the Byju’s along with several brands. As per a report published in Economic Times, Byju’s was SRK’s largest sponsorship deal and he was earning around Rs 3-4 crores annually from it. Talking about halting the ads, a source stated, “They (Byju’s) have paused all SRK-related promotions for now. It had to be pulled as the company which is in the area of education wouldn’t like to be seen in promotions with him given the controversy (over the drug case involving his son)”.

The source also added, “These ads were booked in advance—as is the process—so it took some time to stop all of them.” Meanwhile, it is yet to be decided that if Shah Rukh Khan, who has been associated with Byju’s since 2017, will continue to be its brand ambassador.