Post Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt to be seen in a social drama directed by Hindi Medium director? Find out

Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai

was last seen in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank and despite the films debacle, all of Alia’s die-hard fans loved the actress in the period drama. Post Kalank, Alia started shooting for Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai. And now, as per the latest round of reports, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in a social drama. That’s right!

For all those who don’t know, Hindi Medium director Saket Chaudhary, as per reports, will be directing a social drama laced with humour next, and none other than Alia Bhatt has been roped in. While the film will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, this will be Alia’s fourth collaboration with Sajid after Highway, 2 States and Kalank. As per a report in Mirror, Saket has been working on the script for a while now and he was keen on casting Alia, who liked the script and has given her nod. Although the deal hasn’t been sealed as of now but reports suggest that Alia is expected to sign on the dotted line shortly.

As for the leading man in Saket’s film, the makers of the film are yet to rope in a male lead, and it will be interesting to see as to who would Alia romance in the film. Also, Sasket has begun initial recce for appropriate location. Besides work, Alia Bhatt has been in the news for her impending marriage to beau and during a recent interview, when Alia Bhatt was asked about the rumours of getting married in December, she had said that every week, there is a new marriage date.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Read More