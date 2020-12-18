Post COVID 19 recovery, Neetu Kapoor is all smiles as she leaves with Kiara Advani for Jug Jugg Jeeyo shoot

Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani were today spotted at Mumbai airport as they headed to Chandigarh to resume the shoot of their upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Raj Mehta’s upcoming multi starrer film Jug Jugg Jeeyo is one of the highly awaited films owing to multiple reasons. One of them is that the film marks ’s return to the silver screen after a gap. Previously, the shoot of the film was halted as its leading actors including Neetu, along with the director were tested positive for COVID 19. Now, when the trio has tested negative for coronavirus, the shoot of the film has resumed again in Chandigarh.

Speaking of this, the senior actress and the Kabir Singh star were spotted at the Mumbai airport today as they headed back to Chandigarh to resume the shoot. The Amar Akbar Anthony star was all smiles and happily posed for the shutterbugs. In the photos, Neetu can be seen nailing a chic look. She looked lovely in a black top with a brown blazer. She complimented her look with black knee-length boots. One simply cannot miss her charming smile in the pictures.

Kiara on the other hand looked comfy in a stylish white top which she teamed up with white pajamas. The diva exuded charm in her casual wear and looked elegant as she makes her way inside the airport.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Neetu will wrap up the shooting in five days. However, the rest of the cast and crew of Jug Jugg Jeeyo will shoot for the film till 30 December. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul in pivotal roles.

