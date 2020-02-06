Post Delhi, Rishi Kapoor hospitalized again in Mumbai; Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor accompany him

As per latest reports, Rishi Kapoor has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai

A few days back, and girlfriend and Raazi actor were snapped at the Mumbai airport as they headed to New Delhi to visit as he was hospitalized in the capital. Due to Rishi’s health, Alia, Ranbir and didn’t attend Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s mehendi and baraat. However, after spending few days in New Delhi, Ranbir and Alia returned to the bay and were seen attending the wedding reception of Armaan Jain.

Soon after the news of Rishi Kapoor’s hospitalization went viral on social media, fans expressed a sense of concern but Rishi Kapoor cleared the air as he took to Twitter to inform everyone that he caught some infection while shooting in the capital. Rishi wrote, “Dear family,friends,foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health.Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the Pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized,” adding, “I was running a slight fever and on investigation,Dr.s found a patch which could have lead to pneumonia,was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai….”

Now in the latest, new reports suggest that the actor has again been hospitalised in Mumbai and as per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Rishi Kapoor has been rushed to Mumbai’s H N Reliance Foundation. While wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor are with him, the cause of his admission is still unknown. Well, Rishi Kapoor’s absence from Armaan’s wedding meant that the actor isn’t keeping well. Well, we hope that Rishi Kapoor gets fine soon and resume his shooting. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

Dear family,friends,foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health.Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the Pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized. (1)..... — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 4, 2020

I was running a slight fever and on investigation,Dr.s found a patch which could have lead to pneumonia,was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 4, 2020

