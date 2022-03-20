Post dinner with Katrina Kaif and family, Vicky Kaushal kicks off Sunday with a workout; PIC

Actor Vicky Kaushal certainly knows how to grab eyeballs with his social media posts and with his latest one, he certainly has set Instagram ablaze. After enjoying a family evening with Katrina Kaif on Saturday night, Vicky kicked off his Sunday with a workout session. While sweating it out, the URI actor also shared a photo and left his fans swooning over his sweaty yet handsome look. To note, since last night, Vicky has been in the headlines due to the photos of him protecting Katrina from paps after dinner.

On Sunday morning, Vicky treated his fans with a sneak peek of his sweaty look post-workout. In the photo, the URI star shared a shirtless selfie, thereby flaunting his chiselled and toned upper torso. Vicky also flaunted his bearded look post-workout and added a Punjabi song to his selfie. He also added a "Sweat it out" sticker over his shirtless post-workout selfie. The actor's previous shirtless selfie also had taken over social media and left his fans in awe.

See Vicky's shirtless selfie after workout:

Meanwhile, this week, Vicky and Katrina made their first red carpet appearance together at Apoorva Mehta's 50th birthday bash thrown by Karan Johar. The couple stunned in a formal look for the evening. Later, they also shared photos on their own social media handles and set the internet on fire. Fans of Vicky and Katrina certainly adore the couple and cannot get enough of their photos.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is all set to release this year. Besides this, he also has Sam Bahadur with Fatima Sana Shaikh and director Meghna Gulzar.

