Post divorce announcement, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao attend a friend’s wedding

Bollywood actor and his wife Kiran Rao shocked everyone when they announced their separation this year. The couple was married for 15 years and is the parent of son . This was the actor’s second marriage. But even after separation, the couple shares a close bond and are often seen together at the airport. Recently, news surfaced that Aamir had attended a friend’s family wedding with his ex-wife Kiran. However, seeing them together made everyone shocked as they were not expecting.

As mentioned in The Times of India, a childhood friend of Aamir had invited him for a family wedding. And everyone expected he will come alone but the actor reportedly attended the wedding celebrations with ex-wife. The couple also interacted with the guests as nothing had happened between them. The couple got married in 2005 and welcomed their first child Azad in 2011. They had met on the sets of Lagaan. The actor is currently shooting for his next film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Their official divorce statement read, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does.”

To note, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of the Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump.

Also Read: Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao post divorce announcement: We're happy and we'll continue to remain together