Post his wedding with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to take a week-long break?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding date is inching closer and social media is buzzing with updates about their wedding. The wedding festivities will be held between April 13-17. Now, as per the latest reports in a news portal, Ranbir Kapoor will take a break of just one week before flying to Manali to resume his shoot for producer Murad Khetani's film 'Animal' which is being directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy.

A source close to ETimes revealed, “Ranbir Kapoor will be going to Manali on April 22 to shoot for Animal. It is going to be a two-day schedule which will later continue in Mumbai for a week.” Post the wedding, Alia is likely to accompany Ranveer Singh to Switzerland to shoot a major song for their film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The shoot will take place for around a week and since it will be Alia's first post-wedding outdoor shoot, we won't be surprised if Ranbir Kapoor accompanies her.

The reports further suggest that Ranbir will later re-join the shooting of Luv Ranjan's film which also stars Shraddha Kapoor in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is all over the news. Although the couple has remained extremely tight-lipped about any details regarding their big day, they will be exchanging vows on April 15 between 2 am and 4 am. Ahead of their grand wedding, the preparations have kickstarted in full swing and fans are eagerly waiting to witness the big-fat marriage in Bollywood.

