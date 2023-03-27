Post injury, Amitabh Bachchan in ‘homemade sling’ meets and greets fans gathered at Jalsa on Sunday-PICS

Earlier this month, Amitabh Bachchan suffered an injury while shooting for an action sequence for his upcoming film Project K, in Hyderabad. Big B’s fans were left concerned after he shared that he suffered a tear to the right rib cage. After receiving medical care at a hospital in Hyderabad, Amitabh Bachchan flew back home to Mumbai, and he has been recuperating at his residence Jalsa. In his blog post, Big B mentioned that he will be unable to meet fans at the gates of Jalsa. Now, a few weeks later, Amitabh Bachchan has resumed his Sunday routine of greeting fans gathered at Jalsa.

Amitabh Bachchan seen wearing a homemade sling as he greets fans gathered at Jalsa

In his blog post shared a few hours ago, Amitabh Bachchan shared pictures from his Sunday meet and greet ritual with his fans at Jalsa gate. He is seen in a black printed jacket over white kurta pajama, and is wearing a homemade sling across the shoulder. “work continues .. the Sunday blessings of the well wishers .. my love affection and gratitude .. they still come .. me in homemade sling and the grey,” wrote Big B. In the pictures, he is seen walking out to the gate of Jalsa and warmly greeting a sea of fans gathered outside his residence.

Even with his sling on, Amitabh Bachchan looks incredibly happy to be greeting his fans, and in his blog, he wrote that he feels blessed. “they come in droves and wait and watch, elders , children and several others in passing or in station .. so much care and love .. blessed to be in their eyes for more ..” wrote Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan also shared a major throwback picture of his 21-year-old self from Shakespeare’s play Othello. “Play was performed in the year 1963 .. in the IFACS Theater in Delhi .. did this play just after my Senior Cambridge exams of Class 10 .. in Sherwood ..Maa ji performed in it .. as did I .. Pandit ji came for the inaugural performance .. Babuji in the picture as well standing next to Maa ji in costume .. after the curtain call ..” wrote Big B.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan resumes work after suffering an injury on the sets of Project K; Shares health update