Post Neetu Kapoor's return to work, Anupam Kher lauds her: You've made Rishi Kapoor the happiest by doing so

Neetu Kapoor headed to Chandigarh last week to kick off her film Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor and others. Last evening, after meeting her, Anupam Kher remembered late Rishi Kapoor with old photos and lauded her for returning to work.

After many years of staying away from the silver screen, finally has made her way to back the set this week with her film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-starring Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor. When Neetu began to shoot for the film recently, she shared a post where she claimed that she was, for the first time, alone and remembered late husband . Now, as Anupam Kher met her up last evening in Chandigarh, he praised the senior star and lauded her for returning to work. Not just this, he remembered their good times together with late Rishi in New York.

Taking to his social media handle, Anupam shared several throwback photos with Neetu and late Rishi as he recalled the good old days with them in New York. Remembering his late friend, Anupam claimed that he had a 'larger than life persona.' He further supported Neetu's decision to return to work after his demise. He even claimed that he and all her friends are there for her. Kher even shared an endearing throwback photo featuring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh with Neetu and late Rishi in New York.

Sharing the post, Kher wrote, "Dearest @neetu54!! Meeting you last night in Chandigarh without #RishiJi triggered off so many memories of us together in New York. Our shared tears made the bond of those moments stronger. These pics are a reminder of how #ChintuJi had a larger than life persona. I am so happy that you are working. You have made him the happiest person by doing so. We, your friends are always there for you. Remember "There are some relationships which are like a pause button on a tape recorder. They always start from where you left them!" Love and prayers . #Memories #Pics #ChintuJi @riteishd @geneliad."

Take a look at Anupam Kher's post:

Meanwhile, Neetu will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor. When she returned to set, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a photo of her on social media and wished her all the luck for a new journey. In her note, Neetu too credited and Riddhima for encouraging her to return to work. She even received love from her co-star Anil Kapoor. The film is helmed by Raj Mehta and is currently being shot in Chandigarh.

Credits :Anupam Kher Instagram

