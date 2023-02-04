Post Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan hints at working with Deepika Padukone AGAIN; Here’s what he said

It’s always a delightful surprise for fans every time Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan decides to host an ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter. King Khan loves to interact with his fans and answer their questions. From personal life, to professional queries and more- Shah Rukh Khan makes sure he replies to as many questions as he can. And while doing so, he wins over his fans’ hearts with his charming, witty and smart replies. Currently, the superstar is basking in the success of his film Pathaan , co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. This film marks his comeback on the big screen after 4 long years. Now, during Ask SRK, a fan wanted to know when Shah Rukh will collaborate with Deepika again. His answer has given fans some hope, take a look!

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are among the biggest on-screen pairings in Bollywood, and have given epic blockbusters like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. Pathaan marked their fourth on-screen collaboration together, and fans loved their sizzling chemistry. During Ask SRK, a fan asked when Shah Rukh and Deepika will come together for another film. “Your combination with @deepikapadukone has always been blockbuster! #OmShantiOm #ChennaiExpress #HappyNewYear and now #Pathaan! When are you guys coming back for another blockbuster film? #AskSRK @iamsrk,” asked the fan.

Shah Rukh Khan hinted at working with her again, and tweeted, “Always want to work with her. Very soon very soon…” Take a look at his tweet below!