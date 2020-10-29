Post Radhe wrap, Salman Khan to begin Aayush Sharma co starrer 'Antim' helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar in November?

Salman Khan recently wrapped up his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Now, as per a national daily, he is all set to team up with director Mahesh Manjrekar for the remake of Mulshi Pattern and kick off the shoot in November in Mumbai.

After having spent the past few months at his farmhouse amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, it looks like is in complete work mode. Earlier this month, Salman resumed shooting Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and completed the same at the earliest. And now, as per the report of a national daily, the actor is deliberating kicking off his next in November in Mumbai. While Salman reportedly has a couple of projects lined up including Kick 2 and Tiger 3, the next he may be kicking off is the Hindi remake of the Marathi film, Mulshi Pattern that co-stars his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Salman is planning to begin shooting for a remake of Mulshi Pattern as Tiger 3 has a bit of time to kick off. Further, the report mentioned that now, the remake of Mulshi Pattern will be titled 'Antim' instead of Guns of North and that it will be helmed by director Mahesh Manjrekar and not Abhiraj Minawala. The report of the daily also mentioned a source saying that currently, Mahesh Manjrekar was working on the script to amp up the fight between good and evil in the film. Further, the report mentioned that the film titled 'Antim' now will be shot in a start to finish schedule at two locations, Mumbai and Karjat.

A source told the daily, "A major chunk of the film is set in a village which will be created at a studio. Some of the action scenes featuring Salman will be shot at a city studio. He will be shooting till January 2021." The film will star Salman as a Sikh cop who takes on a gangster played by Aayush. As per the report, an earlier version of the script had Salman in a cameo. However, after discussions at his farmhouse, the actor will be seen in a prominent role in the film now that will be helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The source told the daily, "Now, his character is very important to the narrative. It will present him in a new avatar, more real, intense and raw, along with his usual herogiri."

Meanwhile, the report stated that Aayush also will be bulking up for the role and that he has been undergoing various action workshops to essay the dark character in the film. Antim will be a remake of the Marathi film, Mulshi Pattern. Besides this, Salman will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with , Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. It is helmed by Prabhudheva. The film's shoot was wrapped up in October and a new release date announcement is expected by the fans.

