Post Raj Kundra’s arrest, Shilpa Shetty Kundra might distance herself and her kids from him?

Raj Kundra landed in boiling waters last month after he was arrested for his association with an adult racket case. While he has been in judicial custody ever since the Mumbai Police has also conducted a raid at his residence as well. In fact, Raj’s wife Shilpa was also questioned. Although Shilpa has reportedly claimed to have no link with the racket, she has also been maintaining a stoic stance in the matter. And now, as per a recent buzz, the actress is planning to distance herself and her kids from Raj.

According to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, one of the actress friends stated, “Shilpa had no clue that the diamonds and duplex were coming from nefarious resources”. The friend also claimed that the Dhadkan actress is thinking about not just maintaining a distance from Raj, she also wants her kids to stay away from their fathers’ misbegotten wealth. “She won’t be touching a penny of Kundra’s assets from what we know. She earns a substantial amount of money from judging reality shows. She has let it be known in the film industry that she is looking at more film roles after Hungama 2 and the unreleased Nikamma,” the source was quoted saying to Bollywood Hungama.

Meanwhile, Shilpa, who had taken a break from Super Dancer Chapter 4, had returned to her dance-based reality show as a judge lately. Recently, Anurag Basu, who is also seen as a co-judge on the show, spoke about her return and said, “I just gave her a warm hug. We all gave her a hug. Because we don’t know she might have gone through hell, many things have happened so we didn’t feel right to even ask anything or talk about it”.

