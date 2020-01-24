Post Ranveer, Akshay & Ajay’s desi police, Rohit Shetty introduces his videshi police aka Bad Boys for Life

Sooryavanshi starring Kumar and Katrina Kaif will hit the screens in March 2020, and the film is directed by Rohit Shetty

Today, the baap of action director, Rohit Shetty took to social media to share a video which was an amalgamation of his desi police and vidheshi police. Well, before you start to rack your brains, let us tell you that while Rohit’s desi police comprises of , and , who will be seen together in Sooryavanshi, Rohit’s videshi police comprises of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence who will be seen in Bad Boys for Life. That’s right!

In the said video, we can see Rohit Shetty driving his swanky car and soon after stepping out of the car, Rohit Shetty says, ‘Meri desi police se toh aap mil chuke ho, waqt hau humari videshi police se milne ka.’ What happens next is that we see Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and ’s scene from Sooryavanshi wherein the two are seen shooting from their guns and next, we see Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in their cool avatar coming onto the screens while the Singham track plays in the backdrop. Post that Rohit Shetty announces that Bad Boys For Life will hit the screens on January 31, 2020, and and alongside the video, Rohit wrote, “Proud to be associated with Bad Boys for Life in India...Releasing 31st January 2020…”

While Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and will hit the screens in March 2020, Bad Boys for Life will hit the screens in India on January 31, 2020. Talking about Bad Boys For Life, the film starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have come together for their third buddy cop installment and the two have retained their box office prowess, as the film brought in $62.5 million over the three-day weekend and $73 million over the four-day holiday weekend.

