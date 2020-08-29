Post Rhea Chakraborty claims Sushant Singh Rajput was claustrophobic, old video of him accepting it goes viral

Recently, Rhea Chakraborty claimed in an interview that Sushant Singh Rajput told her he was claustrophobic. Now, an old video interview of Sushant in which he himself is confessing that he suffers from Insomnia and claustrophobia has been dug out by netizens.

It has been over two months to the passing of Sushant Singh Rajput and the case has been taken over by CBI. While the CBI investigation is going on, Rhea Chakraborty recently appeared in an interview with a news channel and opened up about all allegations levelled against her by Sushant’s father in his FIR. While talking about Sushant and his alleged mental health issues, Rhea claimed that he told her that he was claustrophobic and used to take medicine when he boarded a flight. Countering that, Ankita Lokhande had shared a video of Sushant flying and raised doubts over Rhea’s claims.

Now, an old video interview with ZeeCafe of Sushant has gone viral where the actor himself admitted that he has claustrophobia. In an old interview, Sushant was asked to give 3 statements about himself out of which 2 were true and one was false. He chose three statements out of which one related to him sleeping too much, another related to him being claustrophobic and another one about his bad singing skills. Clarifying in the end, Sushant said that the statement about him sleeping too much is false.

He said that it is false and that he has insomnia. The rest of the statements related to singing and claustrophobia he claimed were true. The video has been dug out by netizens and is going viral all over Twitter. Several users have been shocked to see the same. A user wrote, “Sushant himself saying he's claustrophobic. Ankita u better keep your mouth shut.”

Take a look at the video of Sushant Singh Rajput admitting his claustrophobia:

Where #SushantSinghRajput reveals he is claustrophobic. The episode is from five years ago. pic.twitter.com/DCyxuA8ipM — Justiceforsushant (@sushant_Lif) August 29, 2020

After Rhea made claims of Sushant being claustrophobic, Ankita shared an old video and took a dig at her. Meanwhile, Rhea was questioned by the CBI yesterday for over 10 hours at the DRDO guest house with Showik Chakraborty about Sushant and his case. Reportedly, Siddharth Pithani also was quizzed at the CBI Headquarters at BKC, Mumbai. Currently, Rhea has sought police protection while she appears before the CBI team for questioning. She has reportedly lodged a complaint against the media of trespassing. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020.

Also Read|Rhea Chakraborty claims Sushant Singh Rajput felt claustrophobic on flight to Europe & took Modafinil for it

Credits :ZeeCafeTwitter

Share your comment ×