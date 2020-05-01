Post Rishi Kapoor’s death, Karisma Kapoor shares a beautiful family picture & it will leave you teary eyed

A day after Rishi Kapoor passed away, Karisma Kapoor shared a beautiful throwback picture wherein the late actor was seen smiling with his family.

With breathing his last on Thursday, the nation lost another shining Bollywood star. He was not just a brilliant actor but also an amazing human being and a loving brother, father, husband, uncle and also an amazing friend. Needless to say, it is indeed a difficult moment for the entire Kapoor clan. And while each of one them is missing Rishi’s presence in their lives, the veteran actor’s niece Karisma Kapoor shared a beautiful picture of the Amar Akbar Anthony actor from his happier times.

In the picture, Rishi was seen posing with his Kapoor clan including , Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Reema Jain, Ritu Nanda, Karisma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Kunal Kapoor etc. Apparently, this picture was clicked on Randhir’s birthday and the family was seen smiling as they posed together for the camera. Karisma captioned the image as “Family” followed by a heart emoticon. This picture of Rishi smiling with his family certainly brings tears to our eyes as we still struggle to believe that the legendary actor is no more with us.

Take a look at Rishi Kapoor’s picture with his family:

For the uninitiated, Rishi breathed his last on April 30, 2020, in a hospital in Mumbai. The actor was hospital lately after he complained of breathing issues. To recall, the veteran actor was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018 following which he had flown to New York for medical treatment. In fact, he had returned to his homeland in September 2019 and was elated to be back home.

