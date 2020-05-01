Post Rishi Kapoor’s demise, Abhishek Bachchan recalls Chintu uncle: Will always remember how you made me feel

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020 and left everyone in Bollywood grieving. Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to him.

bid adieu to the world on Thursday, April 30, 2020, and left everyone in a state of mourning. Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, , and others expressed grief over his passing. Now, Abhishek Bachchan also shared a heartfelt note about his ‘Chintu Uncle’ and what he meant to him. Abhishek was present with , , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, and other Kapoor family members during the last rites of Rishi Kapoor.

Taking to social media, Abhishek wrote, “The true measure of a great man is...When upon his passing, you don't just remember him, but you remember yourself with him! I will always remember how you made me feel, Chintu uncle. Your love, encouragement, humour and honesty. Some losses are too personal to discuss publicly. You just have to cherish the moments together and the memories. I will always….” Along with this, Abhishek shared an endearing photo with late Rishi Kapoor as he missed him.

A day back, photos of Abhishek supporting Ranbir and Kapoor family in the hour of grief surfaced on social media. He was present throughout the last rites and was a support to the grieving family. Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, Rishi Kapoor's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni could not be a part of his funeral physically. However, Alia Bhatt face-timed with her and made her part of the funeral.

Check out Abhishek Bachchan’s note for late Rishi Kapoor:

Meanwhile, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is on her way to Mumbai to be with her mom Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir Kapoor. She shared an update about travelling to Mumbai from New Delhi via road. Since yesterday, condolences have been pouring in for the Kapoor family from everyone in Bollywood. Last night, Abhishek’s wife, also shared her memories with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor on Instagram and remembered him with a heartfelt note.

