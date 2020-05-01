Post Rishi Kapoor’s demise, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is ‘driving home’ to mom Neetu Kapoor; See Pic

Rishi Kapoor was cremated a day back in Mumbai after he passed away at 67. Heartbroken daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirmed she is on her way to Mumbai via road as she shared a photo while travelling.

breathed his last a day back on April 30, 2020, in Mumbai and was cremated in the presence of close family members. However, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who stays in New Delhi could not be a part of the last rites physically. Though face timed with Riddhima while performed the last rites and was by her side, the grieving daughter was heartbroken over not being there. A day back, reports came in that Riddhima has sought special permission to drive with her family to Mumbai.

Now, on Friday, Riddhima shared a photo of the road while sitting in her car that confirmed she is on her way to Mumbai to be with mom Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir Kapoor. Late Rishi Kapoor’s daughter shared a picture of the road and wrote, “Driving home Ma Enroute Mumbai.”Since her father’s demise, Riddhima has been sharing old photos with him, Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir on social media. Even Riddhima’s husband, Bharat Sahni penned a note for his late father-in-law a day back.

A day, Riddhima expressed grief in a heartening post for Rishi Kapoor. She took to Instagram and kept sharing photos with him all night praying for his return. She wrote, “Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday.” Rishi Kapoor passed away a day back at 8:45 AM IST in Mumbai and was cremated at Chandanwadi crematorium in south Mumbai in presence of close friends and family.

