Post Shabana Azmi’s accident, Noida teacher suspended over objectionable comment against the veteran actor

A teacher in Noida got suspended for her objectionable comment against Shabana Azmi

A few weeks back, veteran actress Shabana Azmi met with an accident at the Pune- Mumbai highway when her car rammed into a truck. As per reports, the accident took place near Khalapur, about 60 kilometers from Mumbai. Post the accident, Shabana Azmi was rushed to MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai, but later, she was shifted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Now post the accident, B-town celebs rushed to meet the actress at the hospital and as we speak, Shabana Azmi is doing well.

Now as per latest reports, a government school teacher in Greater Noida has been suspended for allegedly making an objectionable comment on Facebook against actor Shabana Azmi. Post making the comment on Facebook, the teacher, in her 50s, was suspended for an indefinite period as part of disciplinary action. "The teacher had made an objectionable comment in her Facebook post. The matter came to us yesterday and her comment is in violation of service guidelines for Uttar Pradesh government employees," reports stated.

In her Facebook post, the teacher had allegedly "wished for the death" of Shabana Azmi, 69, according to officials. Post Shabani Azmi’s accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter saying that the news of her injury is distressing and that he prays for her speedy recovery.

Credits :PTI

Read More