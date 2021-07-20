Post Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra’s arrest, his old tweets on 'porn vs prostitution' have gone viral

’s husband Raj Kundra made the headlines last evening for one of the most shocking reasons. According to media reports, Kundra was arrested in an alleged pornography case on Monday night. The media reports suggested that he has been accused of making pornographic films and publishing them through mobile applications. While the case has created a buzz in the town and raised a lot of eyebrows, Raj Kundra’s old tweets from 2012 wherein he spoke about porn vs prostitution are going viral on social media.

In the tweets, Raj had questioned the difference between porn and prostitution and also questioned why is it legal to pay anyone for sex on camera. He had written, “Ok so here go's Porn Vs Prostitution. Why is it legal to pay someone for sex on camera? How is one different to the other??” In another tweet, Kundra also shared his thoughts on how porn stars are stepping into acting. He tweeted, “India: Actors are playing cricket, Cricketers are playing politics, Politicians are watching porn and Porn stars are becoming actors....!”

Here’s a look at Raj Kundra’s tweet:

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Mumbai Police had released a statement about the same and said, “There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this. Investigation is in progress please.”

To note, Raj Kundra’s name had surfaced in the case after the Property Cell of the Mumbai Police had busted a gang that was involved in the making of pornographic films. While busting the racket, the property cell had arrested Umesh Kamat who reportedly claimed to work in Raj Kundra’s company. However, the Crime Branch sought for evidence before arresting Kundra.

“Our team worked on it closely after filing the first charge sheet in the case. During the probe, we found that the accused, in fact, sent WeTransfer files abroad sitting in Kundra’s office," said an officer of the Crime Branch in a report published in News18.

