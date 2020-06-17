Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Akshay Kumar’s video on mental health goes viral; Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore opposite Shraddha Kapoor, and the actor was later snapped at his last rites in Mumbai.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has shaken up the entire nation, as from Bollywood stars to his friends and family, everyone continues to be in a state of shock after the Kai Po Che actor died by suicide. Post his demise, his friends and family revealed that the actor was suffering from depression and that he was on mediation as the police, too, found anti-depressant pills at his residence. Now it has been a few days to the actor’s demise, and an old video has resurfaced online of wherein he talks about the importance of mental health

Although Akshay’s video is from 2017, just before he was receiving the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Rustom, this video highlights the importance of mental health as he recalls an incident from his childhood and mentions that once, he got poor marks and was afraid of his father, but his father did not lash out on him and instead asked him about what he wants to do and said that they would support him. In the said video, is stating that he is posting this video after he read in the newspaper that an IIT student committed suicide because of stress from studies. In the video, Akshay can be heard saying, “I read that every year almost 8 lakh people around the world kill themselves out of which 2.5 lakhs cases are from India. Most of them are youngsters who commit suicide under the pressure of studies or their failed relationship. Why'is your life cheaper than a mark sheet' No. What are you studying' It is better to go on the border and put your life for the country instead. No matter how big is the stress, for once imagine the state of your parents when they would get to know about your suicide. You might not be able to think about how they would feel. I agree that your stress is big, but do not take your life for granted. Do not leave by giving the biggest sadness to the person who gave you birth…”

Well, we totally echo Akshay’s advice and we just hope that whosoever is undergoing mental illness should watch this video. On June 14, 2020, Sushant was found dead at his residence by his domestic help as he died by suicide and Sushant’s family had come to Mumbai for his last rites.

Check out Akshay Kumar's video here:

Like there's no lock made without a key,no problem comes without solutions. Watch & do think,sharing with u'll some thoughts, #DirectDilSe pic.twitter.com/dUcPl4zeXB — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 3, 2017

