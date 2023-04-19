Prabhas’ Adipurush to have world premiere at Tribeca Festival; Kriti Sanon is ‘beyond thrilled and proud’

The magnum opus Adipurush is about to release in a few months and audiences are very excited to see the national award-winning director, Om Raut's depiction of the greatest epic in Indian history and culture, The Ramayana. Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the team has now announced that not only the Indian diaspora but the world will witness the grandeur of Indian history and culture. The movie will have its World Premiere in New York on 13th June at the Tribeca Festival, which is taking place from June 7-18th. Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram account to express her excitement!

Kriti Sanon is beyond thrilled over Adipurush’s world premiere at Tribeca Festival

The line-up for the Tribeca Festival has been announced, and the esteemed jury has selected Adipurush to make its World Premiere here. Kriti Sanon shared a poster announcing the same, and in her caption, she expressed her joy by writing, “Beyond thrilled and proud that #Adipurush will have its world premiere at the prestigious #TribecaFestival on June 13th 2023 in New York!

See you guys there…” The movie will release in India and globally on June 16.

The Tribeca Festival brings artists and diverse audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms. Adipurush, touted as a visual feast, will be showcased in 3D format as a “Midnight Offering” at the festival.

Talking about this amazing feat, actor Prabhas said, "I am honored that Adipurush will have its World Premiere At The Tribeca Festival, New York. It's an absolute privilege to be a part of a project that mirrors the ethos of our nation. To see our Indian films, especially one that is so close to me, Adipurush, reach the global stage makes me extremely proud not only as an actor but as an Indian too. I look forward to seeing the audience response at Tribeca."

