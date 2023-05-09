Prabhas and Kriti Sanon blush as paps compliment them ‘nice jodi’ at Adipurush trailer launch; WATCH

It is a very special day for all the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon fans as the trailer of the much-hyped and much-talked-about film Adipurush was launched today. The star cast of the film was present at a theatre in Mumbai for the grand launch. As we all know that the South superstar is all set to play Lord Ram and the actress will portray the character of Sita in the film along with Sunny Singh who will be seen in the role of Lakshman and Saif Ali Khan, who will be playing the role of Lankesh. Well today, Prabhas and Kriti looked fabulous as they posed for the paps but what followed was their cute comments on looking at the stars.

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon at the trailer launch of Adipurush

In the video, we can see Kriti Sanon looking gorgeous in a beige-coloured silk saree. The saree had a beautiful thick golden border and she looked royal. The actress tied her hair in a bun and with simplistic makeup she looked nothing less than an Indian princess. She also had a gajra tied around her hair. Prabhas on the other hand looked simple in an all-blue attire. Both the stars stood with each other as they posed for the paparazzi. The moment the paps yelled ‘nice jodi’ both Kriti and Prabhas could not stop smiling. Their camaraderie was too cute to handle. We bet, this will get all the fans excited to watch their chemistry on the silver screen as well.

Check it out:

About Adipurush

Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles. Adipurush is slated to release globally on June 16, 2023. Meanwhile, the film will have its world premiere at the prestigious Tribeca Festival in New York on June 13, 2023.

