Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush gets a NEW release; Details Inside

Adipurush starring Prabhas is one of the most-anticipated movies. It also features Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in the lead. It is helmed by Om Raut, who has also directed Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film will also be presented in 3D and IMAX. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair. Earlier, Adipurush was slated to release on January 12, 2023, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. However, now, the makers of the mythological movie have changed the release date.

Om Raut , director of Adipurush revealed that the film will now release on June 16, 2023, in theatres. The official announcement was shared on social media, which read: "Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotions to Prabhu Shri Ram and commitment towards our sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16th, 2023. We are committed to make a film that India will be proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going. - Om Raut."

Adipurush teaser criticism

Earlier, when the Adipurush teaser was launched, many fans were disappointed in the VFX of the film. The teaser was released on October 2 in Ayodhya among fans and media. The magnum opus is reportedly being made with a whopping budget of Rs. 500 crores.

Adipurush story

The film focuses on Raghava (Prabhas) who travels to Lanka with his sena that includes Laxman and Hanuman to rescue his wife Janaki (Kriti Sanon) from the clutches of Lankesh (Saif Ali Khan), who kidnapped her.

Om Raut's reaction to Adipurush teaser criticism

Om Raut also reacted to the criticism on the Adipurush teaser and told Indian Express, that he is disheartened with the responses, but at the same time, he is not surprised, because the film is made for the big screens and one can only cut the teaser to some extent, but can not bring it down to the mobile phone screens. "That is something I can’t control,” said the filmmaker. Further, he said that if he had a choice, he would have never released the teaser on YouTube, but the teaser needed to have a YouTube release so that it reaches more audiences.