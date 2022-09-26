Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush teaser likely to release this Navratri; Report

Adipurush is one of the most-awaited and biggest Pan-India films currently. It stars Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Sunny Singh, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. It has been the talk of the town ever since director Om Raut announced it. The film is based on the Indian mythological tale Ramayana. And now the latest reports are coming in that the first look teaser is likely to release next month on October 2. According to The Times of India, it will be released in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

If reports are to be believed that the team will travel to Ayodhya for the release. Adipurush is based on Lord Ram and he was born in Ayodhya that’s why the place is finalised. The film is slated to release in January 2023. Inspired by the famous mythological drama Ramayana, Prabhas will be seen as Raghava (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana). Bankrolled by the production houses T-Series Films and Retrophiles, the film was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu.